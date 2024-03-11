Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash

The Right Is Running a Dangerous Scam Under the Banner of “Women’s Rights.” Don’t Fall for It. by Allison Chapman in Slate

What Nikki Haley’s history-making campaign tells us about the GOP and women by Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th

A lot of moms can’t see themselves in Katie Britt’s kitchen by Monica Hesse in the Washington Post

‘It’s a Way of Life’: Women Make Their Mark in the Ukrainian Army by Nicole Tung in the New York Times

Opposing oppression is a feminist act – don’t look away from Gaza by Arwa Mahdawi

Let’s Not Take Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pills for Granted by Jackie Flynn Mogensen

Will the Supreme Court Now Review More Constitutional Amendments? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker

Freedom of Sex: The moral case for letting trans kids change their bodies by Andrea Long Chu in Intelligencer

The Two Americas of the State of the Union

Screens Are Ruining Us

The IVF Backlash Shows Almost No One Believes an Embryo Is a Person

The bizarre opposition to a Sandra Day O’Connor statue (CNN)

Alabama’s IVF ruling criminalises women’s bodies (The New Statesmen)

