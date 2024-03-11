Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by 🇸🇮 Janko Ferlič on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication.
From around the web:
The Right Is Running a Dangerous Scam Under the Banner of “Women’s Rights.” Don’t Fall for It. by Allison Chapman in Slate
What Nikki Haley’s history-making campaign tells us about the GOP and women by Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th
A lot of moms can’t see themselves in Katie Britt’s kitchen by Monica Hesse in the Washington Post
‘It’s a Way of Life’: Women Make Their Mark in the Ukrainian Army by Nicole Tung in the New York Times
Opposing oppression is a feminist act – don’t look away from Gaza by Arwa Mahdawi
Let’s Not Take Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pills for Granted by Jackie Flynn Mogensen
Will the Supreme Court Now Review More Constitutional Amendments? by Jill Lepore in the New Yorker
Freedom of Sex: The moral case for letting trans kids change their bodies by Andrea Long Chu in Intelligencer
From here and there:
The Two Americas of the State of the Union
The IVF Backlash Shows Almost No One Believes an Embryo Is a Person
The bizarre opposition to a Sandra Day O’Connor statue (CNN)
Alabama’s IVF ruling criminalises women’s bodies (The New Statesmen)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
