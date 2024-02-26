Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
When the Scaffolding Falls by Jess Mack in Birdseed (Substack)
“What Can I Even Say Without Having to Go to Jail?” by Julianne McShane in Mother Jones
Alabama's Fetal Personhood Ruling by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
The Year After a Denied Abortion by Stacy Kranitz in ProPublica
What It Takes to Claw Back Abortion Rights in Court by Andrea González-Ramírez in the Cut
South Korea, a nation of rigid gender norms, meets its changemakers by Michelle Ye Hee Lee in the Washington Post
Weary but determined, women join Ukraine's fight against Russia in historic numbers by Richard Engel, Charlotte Gardiner, and Yuliya Talmazan in NBC News
Toxic Beauty Standards Can Be Passed Down by Alexandra D’Amour in the New York Times
One of the Last Abortion Doctors in Indiana by Peter Slevin in the New Yorker
How America Became Addicted to Therapy by Hanna Rosin in the Atlantic
From here and there:
The Anti-Abortion Movement Is Coming for Fertility Treatments
Age Is Just a Number. So Are Election Results.
George Santos is one of the few Republicans who finally took things too far (CNN)
