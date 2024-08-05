Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash

The Growing Movement to Make Global Philanthropy More Feminist by Astha Rajvanshi in TIME

‘It’s evil’: Breast ironing leaves long-term scars for women in Nigeria by Abdulwaheed Sofiullahi in Al Jazeera

Transphobia Hurts Everybody by Joshua P. Hill in New Means (Substack)

Childless Adults and Stepparents Have Some Thoughts on JD Vance by Abby Vesoulis in Mother Jones

The Man Behind Project 2025’s Most Radical Plans by Alec MacGillis in ProPublica

The Thai Women Punching Their Way Out of Poverty by Hannah Beech and Muktita Suhartono in the New York Times

Does Kamala Harris’ Vice President Really Have to Be a White Guy? (The Daily Beast)

If Conservatives Want Stronger Marriages, They Should Look to Liberal Solutions (Ms. Magazine)

Olympic Women are Pushing the Limits of the Human Body

Shattering the Abortion Silence

