From around the web:
The Global Assault on Women in Politics by Linda Robinson in Foreign Affairs
Women Are Supposed to Want to Be Mothers by Laura Kennedy in Peak Notions (Substack)
On the Hall by Justin Kolber in Slate
Has the Supreme Court Just Set the Stage for More Political Violence? by Stephanie Mencimer in Mother Jones
Racism, Sexism, Power—and the Case For and Against Kamala Harris by Keli Goff in the Daily Beast
How Liberal College Campuses Benefit Conservative Students by Lauren A. Wright in the Atlantic
Inside the fight over military abortion access by Mariel Padilla in the 19th
From here and there:
The Biden Blame Game (Slate)
The Kamala Risk (The New Statesman)
Bannon prison stint is a reminder of what another Trump term could mean (CNN)
Can Parents of Boys Break the Masculinity Trap?
