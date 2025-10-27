Photo by Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
How Far Would You Go for a Breast? by Melissa Dahl in the Cut
How Riley Gaines and the trans panic steal from horror films by Amanda Marcotte in Salon
Staffers Fear a Southern Planned Parenthood Faces a “Dangerous Threat From Within” by Nina Martin and Kiera Butler in Mother Jones
How Corporate Feminism Went from “Love Me” to “Buy Me” by Katy Waldman in the New Yorker
American protest is getting more playful. That doesn’t mean we’re not serious by Cas Holman in the Guardian
First ladies made history in the East Wing. It was razed for Trump’s ballroom. by Errin Haines and Amanda Becker in the 19th
From here and there:
Trump’s IVF Move Is Kind of a Dud—and It Speaks Volumes About His Politics (Slate)
When You’re a Star, They Let You Do It
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
