America Isn’t Ready for the Two-Household Child by Stephanie H. Murray in the Atlantic

The proactive fertility care industry is soaring. Is that a good thing? by Katie Bishop on the BBC.

What it means to choose pregnancy in post-Roe America by Shefali Luthra, Orion Rummler, and Lauren Sausser in the 19th.

The morality of having kids in a burning, drowning world by Jessica Winter in the New Yorker.

“Imagine a Child Gets Stabbed 26 Times” by Aymann Ismail in Slate.

Can AI help moms? by Sophie Gardner in Politico.

We need to talk about why women are expected to tolerate pain by Shannon Watts on Substack.

Diddy’s alleged abuse of Cassie is a sad reminder of how power works in society by Moira Donegan in the Guardian.

The Worst Place in the World to be a Woman: What is happening to women in Gaza is intolerable and cannot continue.

Why Should Motherhood Destroy Your Body?: One in three new mothers worldwide experience lasting health issues - they are not being treated.

The GOP Wages Class War Against Women: Republicans are using abortion bans to wage war on poor women.

Celebrities speaking out on the war in Gaza should consider this (CNN)

The uncertain loneliness of ambivalence on motherhood (Slate)

