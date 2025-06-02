Photo by Hümâ H. Yardım on Unsplash
From around the web:
The fertility conversation we’re not having by Rachel Cohen in Vox
Noor Abdalla’s First Month of Motherhood by Angelina Chapin in the Cut
Death, Sexual Violence and Human Trafficking: Fallout From U.S. Aid Withdrawal Hits the World’s Most Fragile Locations by Brett Murphy and Anna Maria Barry-Jester in ProPublica
Feminist Buzz Kill by Mona Eltahawy in Feminist Giant (Substack)
The Optical Illusion of Elon Musk’s Fading Influence by Anna Merlan in Mother Jones
The Anti-Anti-Feminist Election by Arash Azizi in the Atlantic
From here and there:
An Argument for Screen-Lite Parenthood
What is Donald Trump Playing At?
