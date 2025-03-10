Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Seven Shooter on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
Andrew Tate is back in the US – and a model of Trump’s worldview by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
LA’s housing crisis is trapping domestic violence survivors by Aaron Schrank in the 19th
‘My childhood just slipped away’: Pakistan’s ‘monsoon brides’ by Al Jazeera Staff in Al Jazeera
Hysterics & Hashtags by Gillian Branstetter in the Autonomy (Substack)
Why Democrats Are Losing My Generation by Joshua A. Cohen in the Nation
How a Global Online Network of White Supremacists Groomed a Teen to Kill by A.C. Thompson, James Bandler and Lukáš Diko in ProPublica
From here and there:
Why Donald Trump embraced Andrew Tate (The New Statesman)
Why You Shouldn’t Shame MAGA Voters Who Are Just Coming to Their Senses (The Daily Beast)
The Latest Trump Administration Policy: Let Pregnant Women Die
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
