Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

We Keep Domestic Violence Shelters Secret. Who Is That Really Helping? by Rachel Louise Snyder in the New York Times

The GOP's Next Target? Prenatal Tests by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)

The Supreme Court Ruling the Right Is Using to Eradicate Transgender People by Zane McNeill in the New Republic

Who Runs the World? Women Mayors by Kathy Bonk in Ms. Magazine

Marriage has a monopoly on legal benefits. It shouldn’t. by Rhaina Cohen in the Washington Post

The Trauma of Giving Birth in Gaza by Isaac Chotiner in the New Yorker

Why Americans Suddenly Stopped Hanging Out by Derek Thompson in the Atlantic

From here and there:

The Anti-Abortion Movement is Coming for Fertility Treatments

Are Elites Marriage Hypocrites?

The Internet’s Gynecologist Will See You Now

The Lose-Lose Decision on the SAT (CNN)

No Country for Old Men? As a Trump vs Biden rematch looms, the US prepares for a second term with an octogenarian in the Oval Office. (The New Statesman)

