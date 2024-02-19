Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
We Keep Domestic Violence Shelters Secret. Who Is That Really Helping? by Rachel Louise Snyder in the New York Times
The GOP's Next Target? Prenatal Tests by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day (Substack)
The Supreme Court Ruling the Right Is Using to Eradicate Transgender People by Zane McNeill in the New Republic
Who Runs the World? Women Mayors by Kathy Bonk in Ms. Magazine
Marriage has a monopoly on legal benefits. It shouldn’t. by Rhaina Cohen in the Washington Post
The Trauma of Giving Birth in Gaza by Isaac Chotiner in the New Yorker
Why Americans Suddenly Stopped Hanging Out by Derek Thompson in the Atlantic
From here and there:
The Anti-Abortion Movement is Coming for Fertility Treatments
Are Elites Marriage Hypocrites?
The Internet’s Gynecologist Will See You Now
The Lose-Lose Decision on the SAT (CNN)
No Country for Old Men? As a Trump vs Biden rematch looms, the US prepares for a second term with an octogenarian in the Oval Office. (The New Statesman)
And a bonus Pete + Anchovy:
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
