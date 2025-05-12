Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

No Cookies for Popes by Soraya Chemaly in Unmanned (Substack)

Why Hospital Policies Matter in States That Ban Abortion by Kavitha Surana, Lizzie Presser and Andrea Suozzo in ProPublica

Florida Families Could Buckle Under the Pressure of Trump Policies by Laura C. Morel in Mother Jones

All By Himself by Ben Terris in Intelligencer

‘She’ll fall through the cracks’: Parents of kids with disabilities brace for new reality by Barbara Rodriguez and Nadra Nittle in the 19th

Why is Trump so fixated on toys for little girls? by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

My Brain Finally Broke by Jia Tolentino in the New Yorker

Porn Culture Did a Number on Millennial Women. It’s Time We Talked About It. (Slate)

Trump is making America sad again (The New Statesman)

The Children Are All Of Ours

There Should Be Social Penalties For Lying

