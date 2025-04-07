Photo by Anna Hunko on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
A Political Power Grab Redirected Funds for North Carolina’s Sexual Abuse Survivors. Women in Crisis Paid the Price. by Doug Bock Clark in ProPublica
In Kenya, girls are sold into marriage to stave off starvation from drought by Tom Parry in Al Jazeera
The Dangerous-Son Problem by Kathryn Jezer-Morton in the Cut
What Do We Owe This Cluster of Cells? by Anna Louie Sussman in the New York Times
Why Universities Must Start Litigating—and How by David Pozen, Ryan Doerfler, and Samuel Bagenstos in the Nation
Why Some Doctors Are Pushing to End Routine Drug Testing During Childbirth by Shoshana Walter in Mother Jones
From here and there:
Why Elon Musk’s Attempt to Play the Media Backfired This Time (Slate)
Trump’s third term is coming (The New Statesman)
We Are Being Liberated From Our Money By Extremely Stupid People
They Were Critically Ill. Abortion Could Have Saved Their Lives. They Weren't Given the Option.
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
