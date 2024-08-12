Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Young women are the most progressive group in American history. Young men are checked out. by Carter Sherman in the Guardian
Imane Khelif and Western delusions of white innocence by Ruby Hamad in Al Jazeera
Tim Walz, Doug Emhoff, and the Nice Men of the Left by Rebecca Traister in Intelligencer
How Bangladesh’s students carried out world’s first Gen Z revolution by Alisha Rahaman Sarkar in the Conversation
Ballerina Farm and the weird Christian Nationalist dream by Lara Andersen in the Matriarchy Report (Substack)
The Paradox of JD Vance’s Misogyny by Chloe Nazra Lee in Ms. Magazine
From here and there:
Usha Vance Is Here To Clean Up Her Husband J.D.’s Mess. But To What End? (The Daily Beast)
This Election, the Task of the Press is to Hold Both Parties to the Same Standards
There’s Only One Thing Kamala Harris Should Care About in a VP
