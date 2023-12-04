Happy Monday! Some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter this week.

Who gets to play in women’s leagues? by S.C. Cornell in the New Yorker

How to overcome the biggest obstacles to abortion care in blue states by Susannah Baruch and Carmel Shachar in Slate

Prosecutions of miscarriages are ramping up and becoming even more harrowing by Kate Delany in the Mary Sue

The red state brain drain isn’t coming. It’s happening right now, by Alex Nabaum in the New Republic

Some Republicans Were Willing to Compromise on Abortion Ban Exceptions. Activists Made Sure They Didn’t by Kavitha Surana in ProPublica

The World’s Feminists Need to Show Up for Israeli Victims by Dahlia Lithwick, Mimi Rocah, Tamara Sepper, Jennifer Taub, Joyce White Vance, and Julie Zebrak in Slate

“I Was So Naive”: The Painful Stories Behind Abortion Restrictions by Abigail Tracy in Vanity Fair

Liberal women should not marry Republican men by Lyz Lenz in Men Yell at Me

The stories she may not tell you by Josie Cox in Women | Money | Power

What it means when women don’t have abortions: what are the costs of abortion bans and forced motherhood?

Help to life 87 families out of poverty: We’re sending cash to a Rwandan village. You can help.

Joe Biden’s other age problem: Towards a unified theory of why half of Gen Zers are threatening to vote for Donald Trump.

Elon Musk’s Israel tour was transparently transactional and insulting (CNN).

