Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Let’s Thank the Alabama Supreme Court by Linda Greenhouse in the New York Times
The 700-Mile Journey to Get an Abortion by Andrea Stanley in Marie Claire
Respect for manthority: Knowledge is power, unless you’re a woman by Shannon Watts in Playing with Fire (Substack)
When it comes to our democracy, the message matters by Errin Haines in the 19th
Left Apart: At least 5,000 families were forcibly separated during the Trump administration. The work of reunifying them is painfully incomplete. by Piper French in New York Magazine
Project 2025 is more than a playbook for Trumpism, it’s the Christian Nationalist manifesto by Andra Watkins in Salon
Alabama is using the notion that embryos are people to surveil and harass women by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
From here and there:
What a Second Trump Term Will Bring (Slate)
Jodie Turner-Smith is telling the truth about divorce (CNN)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Monday Reads
On “Manthority,”: My husband is a Director in a scientific field in which there are actually a lot of women. Hearing his zoom calls at the start of the pandemic was enlightening: all too often, men are referred to or introduced as Dr. Smith when women are referred to as Jane Smith or even Jane. Even women did this though not as often as men. Women can feel awkward and petty when insisting on their titles being used. Once I pointed that out, he began to notice it himself and now makes a point of correcting people. It may seem like a little thing, but changing the culture takes a million little things. And it takes men caring about those things.