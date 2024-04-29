Photo by Ustav Srestha on Unsplash

The largest for-profit hospital chain is putting pregnant women at risk. Shareholders are fighting back. by Rebecca Crosby and Judd Legum in Popular Information (Substack)

Are men scarier than bears? by Liz Plank in Airplane Mode (Substack)

The Looming Decision That Could Get Pro-Choice Voters to the Polls by Mary Ziegler in the New York Times

Texas politics leave transgender foster youth isolated — during and after life in state care by William Melhado and Greta Díaz González Vázquez in the 19th

The failed promise of egg freezing by Anna Jones in Vox

Reproductive rights are under attack — we must protect our medical privacy at all costs by Melanie Fontes Rainer in the Hill

What to Know About the Abortion Case Before the Supreme Court

#MeToo’s Impact Will Stay Strong—Even if Harvey Weinstein Walks Free (Daily Beast)

Melania’s complicated ‘stand by your man’ routine (CNN)

