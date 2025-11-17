Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Kelsy Gagnebin on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
The New Argument Against Birth Control That Could Appeal Directly to RFK Jr. by Mary Ziegler in Slate
The Voice of Venezuela’s Opposition by Mie Hoejris Dahl in Foreign Policy
MAHA Is Embracing Elizabeth Holmes. Here’s Why. by Catherine Kim in Politico
“They Dragged Her Out in Front of the Kids”: Inside Chicago’s ICE Raid at a Bilingual Daycare by Al Letson and Ashley Cleek in Mother Jones
Did The New York Times Ruin Opinions? by W. Kamau Bell in W. Kamau Bell Asks, Who’s With Me? (Substack)
Jeffrey Epstein Was a Warlord. We Have to Talk About It. by Jeet Heer in the Nation
From here and there:
