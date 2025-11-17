Photo by Kelsy Gagnebin on Unsplash

The New Argument Against Birth Control That Could Appeal Directly to RFK Jr. by Mary Ziegler in Slate

The Voice of Venezuela’s Opposition by Mie Hoejris Dahl in Foreign Policy

MAHA Is Embracing Elizabeth Holmes. Here’s Why. by Catherine Kim in Politico

“They Dragged Her Out in Front of the Kids”: Inside Chicago’s ICE Raid at a Bilingual Daycare by Al Letson and Ashley Cleek in Mother Jones

Did The New York Times Ruin Opinions? by W. Kamau Bell in W. Kamau Bell Asks, Who’s With Me? (Substack)

Jeffrey Epstein Was a Warlord. We Have to Talk About It. by Jeet Heer in the Nation

The Dogs That Haven’t Barked

These Useless Weenies

