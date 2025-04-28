Photo by Callum Shaw on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
The UK’s Anti-Trans Ruling Is a Defeat for All Women by Sophie Lewis in the Nation
The Male Shadow Self by Nathaniel Moore in Slate
What is America’s pro-natalism movement really about? by Moira Donegan in the Guardian
White House Assesses Ways to Persuade Women to Have More Children by Caroline Kitchener in the New York Times
The group chats that changed America by Ben Smith in Semafor
Make America Fertile Again by Jo-Ann Finkelstein in The Feminist Parent (Substack)
From here and there:
Yes, America Should Make It Easier to Have Children
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
