Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
From around the web:
Four Afghan girl guitarists escaped the Taliban. Will they be forced back? by Rabia Mushtaq in Al Jazeera
Students Are Getting Swept Up By ICE Under Trump. Here’s How Professors Are Responding by Lex McMenamin in Teen Vouge
“This is a War, and Natalism Is Our Sword and Shield”—My Weekend With the Pronatalists by Kiera Butler in Mother Jones
When ‘Make America Healthy Again’ Actually Means the Opposite by Jonathan Cohn in the Bulwark
A Mother’s Plea from Gaza to the People of the World by Mariam Alfarra in the Nation
America’s Future Is Hungary by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic
From here and there:
The Group Chat Saga Exposes a Stunning Hypocrisy (New York Times)
