Men Alone Cannot Build a Durable Peace in the Middle East by Xanthe Scharff in Foreign Policy

Is There Hope for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women? by Rachel Monroe in the New Yorker

Attacks in the metaverse are booming. Police are starting to pay attention. By Naomi Nix in the Washington Post

From the hospital to a tent in hours — what it's like giving birth in Gaza now by Sarah McCammon in NPR

The Anti-Abortion Movement Is in Crisis Communications Mode by Tara Murtha and Jenifer Mckenna in Ms. Magazine

Why Don’t We Teach People How to Parent? by Faith Hill in the Atlantic

‘I wasn’t allowed to get the healthcare I needed’: the women suing Tennessee for being denied abortions by Carter Sherman in the Guardian

The Rise of Techno-Authoritarianism by Adrienne LaFrance in the Atlantic

Stop blaming male alienation on female liberation by Lyz in Men Yell at Me (Substack)

Anyone could be a victim of ‘deepfakes’. But there’s a reason Taylor Swift is a target (The Guardian)

French women got a wakeup call on abortion rights from their US sisters (CNN)

The Stakes Were Too High for Fani Willis to Do This (Slate)

