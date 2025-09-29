Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Anna Hunko on Unsplash
Happy Monday and welcome to Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
What the Right Really Means When It Says ‘Free Speech’ by Sarah Jones in Intelligencer
ChatGPT Is Blowing Up Marriages as Spouses Use AI to Attack Their Partners by Maggie Harrison Dupré in Futurism
The Return of the Tradwife Gospel by Emma Cieslik in Ms. Magazine
The Gaza Left and the Gender Left by Helen Lewis in the Atlantic
The Biggest Hurdle to Trump’s Medicaid Work Requirements: The War on Disabled Workers by Julia Métraux in Mother Jones
From here and there:
First They Come for the Comedians
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.