How No Kings Embraced the Good Kind of Weird—and Won the Normies by Ana Marie Cox in the New Republic

What Feminist Wins Can Teach Us About Immigration by Mary Giovagnoli in Ms. Magazine

A Popular Afghan Singer Challenges the Taliban With Song by Carlotta Gall and Ruhullah Khapalwak in the New York Times

Unfettered and Unaccountable: How Trump is Building a Violent, Shadowy Federal Police Force by J. David McSwane and Hannah Allam in ProPublica

What is Victoria’s Secret under fascism? by Madeline Peltz in Number Two Pencil (Substack)

AOC Wants Us to Mock Stephen Miller’s Height. Is That a Good Idea? (Slate)

The GOP’s Nazi Youth

How Democrats Win

