Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
The Tradwife’s Catch-22 by Shahrzad Shams in Ms. Magazine
From crowded to quiet: Inside a clinic as Florida bans abortions after six weeks by Shefali Luthra in the 19th
L G B T … P? by Abigail Moss in Slate
Brittney Griner’s Joyful Next Chapter an interview with Brittney Griner by Megan Rapinoe in the Cut
Shibboleth by Zadie Smith in the New Yorker
Crime Is Not On The Rise. Why Do Voters Think It Is? by Claire Potter in Political Junkie (Substack)
You would not enjoy living in an autocracy by Jamison Foser in Finding Gravity (Substack)
MAGA Is Demoting the Anti-Abortion Forces It Once Coddled by Michelle Goldberg in the New York Times
From here and there:
An End to “Safety” (Slate)
Exploring Pro-Palestinian Protests, Antisemitism, and the Right to Free Speech on College Campuses (Ms. Magazine)
American men don’t know what “respecting women” means (The New Statesman)
The GOP keeps making things worse for pregnant people (CNN)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
I think the men who claim that Trump respects women don’t actually believe he respects women in the same way he respects men. What they believe is that he respects us as much as women DESERVE to be respected. They have entirely different metrics for the respect to which women are entitled and that to which men such as themselves are entitled.