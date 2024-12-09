Photo by Kelsy Gagnebin on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

The Fight for Trans Rights and Abortion Are Inextricably Linked. Cis Women Should Act Like It by Colleen Hamilton in them

Is Contraception Under Attack? by Margaret Talbot in the New Yorker

When Insurance Rejects Life Saving Care by Qasim Rashid and Ayesha Noor in Let’s Address This With Qasim Rashid (Substack)

‘Project 2025 Is Tennessee 2024’: Dispatches From the Front Lines by Julia Garnett in Ms. Magazine

Brian Thompson’s death has elicited little sympathy. I don’t need to spell out why by Arwa Mahdawi in the Guardian

Inside the military’s LGBTQ+ witch hunts by Anne Marshall-Chalmers in the 19th

From here and there:

The end of an Eras Tour (MSNBC)

Pete Hegseth Cannot Be Trusted to Protect the Women in America’s Military—or Anyone (The Daily Beast)

The Democrats’ Big Problem With Big Food (Slate)

What the Trans Rights SCOTUS Case Is Really About

Biden the Father vs. Biden the President

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar