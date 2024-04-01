Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

What Would Society Look Like if Extreme Wealth Were Impossible? by Christine Emba in the Atlantic

So You Think You’ve Been Gaslit by Leslie Jamison in the New Yorker

How Kate Cox Became a Reluctant Face of the Abortion-Rights Movement by Charlotte Alter in TIME

The Taliban’s oppression of women is apartheid. Let’s call it that. by Melanne Verveer, Karima Bennoune and Lina Tori Jan in the Washington Post

The Supreme Court Got It Wrong: Abortion Is Not Settled Law by Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw in the New York Times

How the imagery of White women victims is being used to stoke anti-immigrant fear by Mel Leonor Barclay and Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th

The Legacy of Black Cowgirls by Aallyah Wright in Ms. Magazine

From here and there:

That Viral Essay Wasn’t About Age Gaps. It Was About Marrying Rich. (Slate)

Good on Lisa Murkowski for having a backbone (CNN)

The Contraception Conspiracy

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar