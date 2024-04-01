Photo by Tom Hermans on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From around the web:
What Would Society Look Like if Extreme Wealth Were Impossible? by Christine Emba in the Atlantic
So You Think You’ve Been Gaslit by Leslie Jamison in the New Yorker
How Kate Cox Became a Reluctant Face of the Abortion-Rights Movement by Charlotte Alter in TIME
The Taliban’s oppression of women is apartheid. Let’s call it that. by Melanne Verveer, Karima Bennoune and Lina Tori Jan in the Washington Post
The Supreme Court Got It Wrong: Abortion Is Not Settled Law by Melissa Murray and Kate Shaw in the New York Times
How the imagery of White women victims is being used to stoke anti-immigrant fear by Mel Leonor Barclay and Barbara Rodriguez in the 19th
The Legacy of Black Cowgirls by Aallyah Wright in Ms. Magazine
From here and there:
That Viral Essay Wasn’t About Age Gaps. It Was About Marrying Rich. (Slate)
Good on Lisa Murkowski for having a backbone (CNN)
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
Jill Filipovic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Monday Reads
That woman who traded her youth for the attention of some man really thought she was onto something. Really breaking new ground here, she told herself as she wrote the modern equivalent of whatever Victorian-era moms told their daughters. You're trading your beauty and relative youth for second-hand access to his finances. His, not yours and not ours. His. That's the deal the patriarchy has been offering women for generations. Guess what? It doesn't benefit women. But maybe you'll be the exception?
It's unreal to me that all the tradwives and tradwife-adjacent women insist on a platform to be heard when they spend all their time telling women that they don't matter and shouldn't be heard. So which is it?
Jill,
I read your article on the Cut essay. I agree with what you said, although I'd add this. I think many women become more attractive as they grow older.
From my perspective as a 62 year old, a twenty-something's beauty seems unserious and uninteresting, with little behind it. I believe I'm not alone in this thinking Many mature men are more attracted to women closer to their own age.
I do believe there is a relationship advantage to being with someone close to your own age, although here % is more important than years, i.e., 30 and 20 are miles away from 50 and 40. or 62 and 52.