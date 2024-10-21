Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Can the Media Survive? by Charlotte Klein in New York Magazine
The Consequences of Huge Federal Cuts to Domestic Violence Funding “May Be Death” by Julianne McShane in Mother Jones
Gender is going to be a huge factor in this election. Here’s what the data shows. by Celinda Lake and Cate Gormley in the Guardian
What happened to the progressive revolution? by Andrew Prokop in Vox
Afghan Women Have Been Brought Back in Time by Bushra Seddique in the Atlantic
So long, suburbia! Townhouses should be the new American Dream. by Amanda Shendruk and Heather Long in the Washington Post
Do you not like sex or do you just not like patriarchal sex? by Celeste Davis in Matriarchal Blessing (Substack)
From here and there:
Trump’s Pitch to Women: You Don’t Need Autonomy, When You Have Daddy (Slate)
I’m Completely Losing It With the Way the Press Is Covering Trump and Harris (Slate)
The complex reality of Trump's gender gap (MSNBC)
When the "Pro-Family" Movement Comes For Your Family
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
