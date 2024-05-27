Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Crisis Pregnancy Centers and College Campuses by Molly O’Donnell in Hot Feminism: Letters from South Carolina (Substack)
For the Women Who Accused the Trump Campaign of Harassment, It’s Been More Harassment by Marilyn W. Thompson in ProPublica
What These Stories About Samuel Alito’s “Provocative” Flags Are Really About by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate
Men Fear Me, Society Shames Me, and I Love My Life by Glynnis MacNicol in the New York Times
Welcome to the Millennial Midlife Crisis by Amil Niazi in the Cut
Deepfake technology endangers us all by Sarah Manavis in the New Statesman
Why There’s No ‘Right’ Way to Birth by Ashley Mitchell in Rewire News
From here and there:
To Win, They Have to Lie: Why Louisiana Is Reclassifying Safe Abortion Pills as Dangerous Controlled Substances (Ms. Magazine)
Diddy’s apology to Cassie Ventura rings hollow (CNN)
Pills Are Keeping Abortion (Partly) Accessible
Happy reading!
xx Jill + Tamar
