Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Crisis Pregnancy Centers and College Campuses by Molly O’Donnell in Hot Feminism: Letters from South Carolina (Substack)

For the Women Who Accused the Trump Campaign of Harassment, It’s Been More Harassment by Marilyn W. Thompson in ProPublica

What These Stories About Samuel Alito’s “Provocative” Flags Are Really About by Dahlia Lithwick in Slate

Men Fear Me, Society Shames Me, and I Love My Life by Glynnis MacNicol in the New York Times

Welcome to the Millennial Midlife Crisis by Amil Niazi in the Cut

Deepfake technology endangers us all by Sarah Manavis in the New Statesman

Why There’s No ‘Right’ Way to Birth by Ashley Mitchell in Rewire News

From here and there:

To Win, They Have to Lie: Why Louisiana Is Reclassifying Safe Abortion Pills as Dangerous Controlled Substances (Ms. Magazine)

Diddy’s apology to Cassie Ventura rings hollow (CNN)

Pills Are Keeping Abortion (Partly) Accessible

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar