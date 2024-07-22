Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Inside the Democratic Reboot: Joy, Hope and Fear by Jonathan Martin in Politico

How a Kamala Harris candidacy could supercharge Democrats’ message on abortion by Shefali Luthra and Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th

J. D. Vance Is No Good for Appalachian Women by Cassie Chambers Armstrong in the Atlantic

The Long Road to Olympic Equality for Women by Maggie Mertens in the Wall Street Journal

White women victims are at the center of RNC anti-immigrant message by Barbara Rodriguez and Grace Panetta in the 19th

After the Girls State Documentary, I’m Campaigning for Missouri’s First Woman Governor by Cecilia Bartin in Teen Vogue

Tradwives Are Doing Conservatives’ Work for Them by Oliver C. Haug in Ms. Magazine

Abortion Isn’t About Feminism by Xochitl Gonzalez in the Atlantic

From here and there:

You Did It, Joe

Who J.D. Vance Is For (Slate)

In MAGA World, Trump Is Now the Ultimate Survivor—and Male Savior (Daily Beast)

Republicans are correct that words can incite violence – they would know (The New Statesman)

Trump shooting: what the Democrats must do now (The New Statesman)

Was That the Worst Convention Speech of All Time?

Right-Wing Affirmative Action

What JD Vance Means for America

