Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
Inside the Democratic Reboot: Joy, Hope and Fear by Jonathan Martin in Politico
How a Kamala Harris candidacy could supercharge Democrats’ message on abortion by Shefali Luthra and Mel Leonor Barclay in the 19th
J. D. Vance Is No Good for Appalachian Women by Cassie Chambers Armstrong in the Atlantic
The Long Road to Olympic Equality for Women by Maggie Mertens in the Wall Street Journal
White women victims are at the center of RNC anti-immigrant message by Barbara Rodriguez and Grace Panetta in the 19th
After the Girls State Documentary, I’m Campaigning for Missouri’s First Woman Governor by Cecilia Bartin in Teen Vogue
Tradwives Are Doing Conservatives’ Work for Them by Oliver C. Haug in Ms. Magazine
Abortion Isn’t About Feminism by Xochitl Gonzalez in the Atlantic
From here and there:
Who J.D. Vance Is For (Slate)
In MAGA World, Trump Is Now the Ultimate Survivor—and Male Savior (Daily Beast)
Republicans are correct that words can incite violence – they would know (The New Statesman)
Trump shooting: what the Democrats must do now (The New Statesman)
Was That the Worst Convention Speech of All Time?
What JD Vance Means for America
