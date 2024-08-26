Photo by Nick Hillier on Unsplash

How Egypt’s abortion ban is pushing women towards dangerous black market practices by Mariam Zaki in The New Arab

Democracy Needs the Loser by Barbara F. Walter in the New Yorker

Is India a Safe Place for Women? Another Brutal Killing Raises the Question. by Anupreeta Das and Sameer Yasir in the New York Times

Harris wants to restore Roe. For many activists, that’s not enough. by Alice Miranda Ollstein and Megan Messerly in POLITICO

JD Vance Is the Wrong Answer To a Very Real Problem Facing Men by Ginny Hogan in the Nation

Why Was There No Palestinian Speaker at the DNC? by Katja Vujić in the Cut

At This Year’s DNC, Every Night Is Ladies’ Night. It’s About Time (The Daily Beast)

The lessons Kamala Harris learned from Hillary Clinton (The New Statesman)

The Gender War Election (Slate)

Democrats Should Hammer Republicans on IVF

At the DNC, Women Took the Night

