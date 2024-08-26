Monday Reads
A few great pieces to get your week started right.
Photo by Nick Hillier on Unsplash
Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.
From around the web:
How Egypt’s abortion ban is pushing women towards dangerous black market practices by Mariam Zaki in The New Arab
Democracy Needs the Loser by Barbara F. Walter in the New Yorker
Is India a Safe Place for Women? Another Brutal Killing Raises the Question. by Anupreeta Das and Sameer Yasir in the New York Times
Harris wants to restore Roe. For many activists, that’s not enough. by Alice Miranda Ollstein and Megan Messerly in POLITICO
JD Vance Is the Wrong Answer To a Very Real Problem Facing Men by Ginny Hogan in the Nation
Why Was There No Palestinian Speaker at the DNC? by Katja Vujić in the Cut
From here and there:
At This Year’s DNC, Every Night Is Ladies’ Night. It’s About Time (The Daily Beast)
The lessons Kamala Harris learned from Hillary Clinton (The New Statesman)
The Gender War Election (Slate)
Democrats Should Hammer Republicans on IVF
At the DNC, Women Took the Night
