Photo by Melanie Deziel on Unsplash

Happy Monday and welcome Monday Reads! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere these past few weeks.

From around the web:

Lauren Sanchez, Sheryl Sandberg and the Death of Celebrity Feminism by Jessica Grose in the New York Times

Trump’s Tariff Pause Sets Back the “Make Men Manly Again” Movement by Joan Walsh in the Nation

The Kleptocracy Presidency by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic

American Rendition: Rümeysa Öztürk’s Journey From Ph.D. Scholar to Trump Target Languishing in Louisiana Cell by Hannah Allam in ProPublica

How Women Get Sent to the Dog House by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)

Sexual assault allegations seem to be a badge of honor in Trump’s America. Was #MeToo an epic failure? by Carter Sherman in the Guardian

From here and there:

Why the MAGA Meltdown Over Amy Coney Barrett Matters (The Daily Beast)

Boys Will Be Boys But Women Are Too Emotional for the Supreme Court

The Real Power of This Weekend’s Anti-Trump Protests (Slate)

Happy reading!

xx Jill + Tamar