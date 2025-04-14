Photo by Melanie Deziel on Unsplash
From around the web:
Lauren Sanchez, Sheryl Sandberg and the Death of Celebrity Feminism by Jessica Grose in the New York Times
Trump’s Tariff Pause Sets Back the “Make Men Manly Again” Movement by Joan Walsh in the Nation
The Kleptocracy Presidency by Anne Applebaum in the Atlantic
American Rendition: Rümeysa Öztürk’s Journey From Ph.D. Scholar to Trump Target Languishing in Louisiana Cell by Hannah Allam in ProPublica
How Women Get Sent to the Dog House by Kate Manne in More to Hate (Substack)
Sexual assault allegations seem to be a badge of honor in Trump’s America. Was #MeToo an epic failure? by Carter Sherman in the Guardian
From here and there:
Why the MAGA Meltdown Over Amy Coney Barrett Matters (The Daily Beast)
Boys Will Be Boys But Women Are Too Emotional for the Supreme Court
The Real Power of This Weekend’s Anti-Trump Protests (Slate)
