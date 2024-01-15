Happy Monday! Here are some fine reads from around the web, plus what you might have missed from the newsletter and elsewhere this week.

From around the web:

Republican officials openly insult women nearly killed by abortion bans by Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern in Slate

Gaza’s widows are fighting for their families’ lives by Neha Wadaker in Foreign Policy

A girl was allegedly raped in the metaverse. Is this the beginning of a dark new future? by Nancy Jo Sales in the Guardian

Claudine Gay’s resignation had nothing to do with plagiarism by Moira Donegan in the Guardian

Right-Wing Hubris Puts Ideology Over Medical Expertise—And Women Suffer by Chloe Nazra Lee in Ms. Magazine

Did an abortion ban cost a young Texas woman her life? by Stephania Taladrid in the New Yorker

For Gaza’s Pregnant Women and Newborns, the War Will Never Be Over by Alice Rothchild in the New York Times

She Asked For It: Hamas, Weaponized Rape, and Reversing Years of Progress For Victims of Sexual Violence by Dahlia Lithwick and Mimi Rocah in Washington Monthly

The Catholic hospital system killing women by Jessica Valenti in Abortion, Every Day

From here and there:

Do Pregnant Women Have the Same Rights Under the Law as Everyone Else?

Trump's Fraud Trial Outburst is a Preview of His Presidency

Another Woman Dead Thanks to the Anti-Abortion Movement

Punish, Torture, Kill

Why the Religious Right Forgives Trump’s Sins (the New Statesman)

Why E. Jean Carroll is Taking Trump Back to Court (Slate)

The Real Problem with the Pope’s Extreme Words About Surrogacy (CNN)

