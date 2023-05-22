Nearly a year since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and pitched women across much of the US back a century or so, reproductive health researchers have begun to paint a picture of just how damaging abortion bans have been. There are, of course, all of the women who want abortions but cannot get them, and are forced into undesired motherhood. And then there are all of the women who are pregnant and are treated as little more than brood mares for a fetus that now has a greater claim to life and to the woman’s body than the woman herself.

A new study from the University of California San Francisco details a few of these cases — there are surely more that haven’t been reported. Here’s what they found: