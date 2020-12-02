Older Dems say they want new voices. But they don't always like what they hear.
Did "Defund the Police" tank Democrats in 2020?
|Jill Filipovic
|Dec 2, 2020
|1
|1
…these lasted about an hour.
Here’s the thing everyone is mad about today: In an interview with Peter Hamby on Snapchat, Barack Obama criticized the slogan “Defund the Police.” “You lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually going to get the changes you want done,” he said. “The key is deciding, do yo…