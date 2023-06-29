Today, the Supreme Court ruled that race-based affirmative action is unconstitutional, capping several decades’ worth of decisions that have slowly scaled back the abilities of colleges to consider race among many other factors in college admissions processes. The decision allows colleges a tiny bit of wiggle room, insofar as they can consider student essays in which students may write about how their racial background shaped their character, or created obstacles that they were able to overcome. But the days of admissions officers being able to consider applicants’ race in the interests of a diverse student body seem to be over.

A few things to think about: