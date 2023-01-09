Hello readers,

I hope you are having a splendid New Years so far, and that those of you who are doing the writing prompts are enjoying them.

I wanted to let you all know that there is just one day left to sign up for the writing, photo, and yoga retreat I’m co-hosting in South Africa in April. Full information is here, and tomorrow, January 10th, is the last day to sign up. So if you’re interested, click reply on this email now!

The retreat is 10 days across magical South Africa, starting with a dive into the art and history of the country in Cape Town, then carrying on for some of the best food and drink in the world in wine country, and ending with an incredible safari experience — twice-daily game drives to go see the Big 5 and more on a spectacular landscape. Plus daily yoga classes, daily writing workshops, and daily photography classes from a world-renowned photographer. All the classes, of course, are optional — you can also just come and enjoy cheetah-watching and wine-drinking and never do yoga or write a single word.

I’ve spent a lot of time in South Africa — it’s where I did my yoga teacher training — and so has Nichole, my cohost, who I met when we were both living in Nairobi. We’ve traveled and reported extensively on women’s health and rights together, and are co-hosting a similar retreat in Kenya that sold out in a few days (you can read some of the reviews from last year’s retreat here). Nichole’s most recent project for National Geographic was on cheetah smuggling, a topic that also brought her to South Africa for a visit to a cheetah sanctuary that rehabilitates and re-wilds these animals. We’ll luckily get a private visit when our group goes to SA, and we’ll take you to a bunch of other special places that we’ve discovered over years of working in and visiting the country.

I’m very very very excited for this, in no small part because these retreats always attract a very cool group of people. So if you resolved / planned / hoped to move your body more in the new year, or step up your writing practice, or learn how to take amazing photos, or make new friends, or just do more cool stuff, consider joining us.

Hope to see some of you in SA this spring…

xx Jill

p.s. If you’re still on the fence, get a little taste of the experience here. We both know you want to be mere feet from an elephant in the wild.