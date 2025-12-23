Jill Filipovic

Andra Watkins
16h

Jill, thank you for this interview. My husband and I try to avoid plastic also, and it’s tough. No matter what we do, 100% avoidance is impossible.

Jay
11h

Democrats these days mostly don’t even discuss climate change while the world is warming in general and it’s getting worse with all the carbon dioxide building up in the atmosphere slowly but surely, have to agree here. It’s going to impact us all, plastics too disposed in the ocean as you mentioned but in general…a problem not being addressed, which has everything to do with most having corporate donors (Yglesias’ recent article says it all from the NYTimes, “embrace big oil” and also “AI is good for everyone” when both signal he’s bought to the highest bidder as an influencer himself now).

Republicans otoh just outright deny it exists, and Trump got rid of a center focused on it naturally as they don’t care what happens until it ends up affecting them (by which time it is too late to do anything).

Something has to be done, period, it’s not something we can just keep our heads in the sand and hope works out at the rate climate change is accelerating.

