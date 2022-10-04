Image via Wiki Commons.

If credible evidence emerged that a politician you like had paid someone to kill his child, would you vote for him?

Or would you shrug it off because, well, it was a decade ago and he’s changed?

This is the exact scenario Republicans are facing with Herschel Walker. Walker has been accused of all sorts of wrongdoing, including violence against his wife and son. Walker, who has criticized “fatherless” families and people who have children outside of wedlock, has multiple children who he fathered out of wedlock. And now, a bombshell story in the Daily Beast presents credible evidence that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion — despite running on a “pro-life” ticket, and claiming he believes abortion is murder.

Clearly, he doesn’t believe abortion is actually murder. Clearly, his supporters don’t either.