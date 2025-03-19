Texas Midwife Charged with Performing an Abortion
She's the first, but she won't be the last.
In 2025 America, abortion providers are again being hunted, threatened, and now potentially imprisoned for providing necessary care to women in need.
Maria Margarita Rojas, a midwife in Texas, was just arrested on charges of illegally performing abortions. Texas has been clear for some time that it is seeking to make an exa…
