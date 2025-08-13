Jill Filipovic

Lori
Thank you for this, Jill. My husband & I were unable to have children, and of course, many people encouraged us to consider adoption, but it was not something we felt comfortable with -- and the more I've learned about the adoption "industry" in the years since then, the more I feel we made the right decision.

Your post reminded me of a great book I read a few years back called "The Child Catchers" by Kathryn Joyce, about the Christian right's increasing involvement in adoption. It was written in 2013 and focuses more on international adoption, but there is content about maternity homes in the U.S. as well. I would be interested in learning just how much has changed -- or hasn't! -- in the years since then!

