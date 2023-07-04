Lately I’ve been thinking a lot about what makes for effective progressive activism. No surprise — progressives have seen a series of devastating setbacks, the most significant of which was the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the era of legal abortion in the United States, but also includes the Supreme Court gutting affirmative action and equal protection norms, not to mention scaling back environmental regulations and common-sense gun laws. It is easy, and entirely rational, to get mired down in pessimism.

It’s also entirely rational, if moderately more difficult, to choose optimism — and opting to look toward a better future is an infinitely more effective activism strategy than cynicism, hopelessness, and defeat.

It’s one reading of American history.

Jamelle Bouie has a column today in the Times about America’s many founders: The people who worked, against long odds, to secure the promises made at Independence. His column focuses on abolitionists, who wielded the language the Declaration of Independence to highlight American hypocrisy and to make the case that an ostensibly free land cannot turn some human beings into property. Bouie writes:

The Declaration as we understand it was forged by struggle. Not the struggle with Britain but the struggle within the independent United States for freedom and equality against the weight of the Constitution and the American political system. As you might imagine, the key that shaped our understanding of the Declaration was the fight to end slavery.

Our modern understanding of the Declaration of Independence was forged by abolitionists. Bouie again:

It’s no surprise that on Independence Day, most Americans look back to the founding fathers as they celebrate and articulate the nation’s ideals. The story of the changing meaning of the Declaration should be a reminder, however, that we had more than one founding — and far more than just one set of founders.

In Stranger in the Village, James Baldwin writes on similar themes: