Alisdare Hickson from Canterbury, United Kingdom, via Wikimedia Commons

On Monday, Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni signed a bill into law that will impose broad punitive penalties on LGBTQ Ugandans: Life imprisonment for same-sex intercourse; up to a decade in prison for any attempts to engage in gay sex; three years in prison for minors who engage in gay sex; and execution for “aggravated homosexuality,” which the bill defines as same-sex activity between adults and children or people with disabilities, and same-sex rape.

The bill also has American Evangelical hands all over it.