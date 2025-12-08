Jill Filipovic

Jill Filipovic

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Avraham Bronstein's avatar
Avraham Bronstein
4hEdited

This is such a great essay - it crystallized a lot of what I've been thinking about in more religious language as the spiritual underpinnings of real democracy.

Friction also means being open to being vulnerable and changeable - and that is not just uncomfortable, it is also scary and challenging. Part of makes our relationships profound (maybe the main part!) is how *we* change as a result of them. It means a willingness to put something of what we "are" on the table.

There is something about the American experience, maybe our take on self-reliance and self-sufficiency, that militates against ever feeling that vulnerability or openness.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jonathan D. Simon's avatar
Jonathan D. Simon
1h

Jill, this so deeply resonates for me. The biggest problem with *external* validation -- whether it is pursued by living tribally or by bathing in the programmed affirmations of an AI "friend" -- is that it preempts *internal* validation, which is the hard work you're talking about that makes us better, stronger, and more empathic human beings.

Your essay immediately brought to mind two lines from the poet Gerard Manley Hopkins: "...Sheer plod makes plough-down sillion shine..." and "Glory be to God for dappled things." I am not religious but have learned, as you have, that the joy -- such as it is -- of life is not in ease or getting one's way, but in overcoming obstacles, both external and internal. That is, as you nail it, in friction.

Yes, we all need a boost now and then -- affirmation, confirmation. But if we don't develop the capacity for self-validation, self-forgiveness (which is utterly different from self-justification and making excuses), and self-love (the most difficult love by far), we might be efficient or successful but will be prone to project our self-nonacceptance onto others in the form of fear, contempt, or intolerance, even hate. We've seen so much of that of late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jill Filipovic · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture