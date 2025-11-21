Jill Filipovic

Christina Simmons
3h

The teachers around me would agree wholeheartedly with this. We are finding that it's often the parent push back that is a challenge (often fueled by the distrust this country has for the education system). We tried to have an "off and away" policy for cell phones. Who pushed back? Parents. Our high schools allow kids to make up work up until the last day of the semester, causing a huge onslaught of grading for teachers and giving no accountability to kids. Why? Because some parents get real loud and blame-y when their kid gets a bad grade.

I am lucky to work with amazing educators who see all of this and are trying to do something about it. But we are one school in an entire system. It's simultaneously inspiring and disheartening.

Rio
5hEdited

Jill, you have this tendency to make broad generalizations that have extraordinary policy implications without citation or support. You state that the educational "backsliding" is something that has happened over the last decade, but in reality it accelerated several years ago. From your link to The Atlantic:

"Five years ago, about 30 incoming freshmen at UC San Diego arrived with math skills below high-school level. Now, according to a recent report from UC San Diego faculty and administrators, that number is more than 900—and most of those students don’t fully meet middle-school math standards"

You mention COVID, but only to spread unsubstantiated Liberal talking points about "school closures", talking points that had their origin in the deepest maw of MAGA America and were spread by Great Barrington Declaration extremists like Vinay Prasad and Jay Battarchaya. (You may recognize those names as some of the craziest people RFK has put in positions of power in HHS: Prasad at the CDC and Battarchaya at the NIH)

This gem needs to be addressed specifically, though:

"...it was not clear, in the moment, that the potential learning losses for students were more of a risk than the potential loss of life and health for the masses, including sick and elderly family members living with young children."

It was *absolutely*, 100% clear that kids learning remotely was less risky than allowing them to go to school - literally one of the top three vectors for infectious disease and SARS-CoV-2 spread - and spread COVID far and wide. While the CFR (case fatality rate) has lowered in large part thanks to vaccines and moderate, somewhat durable severe illness protection from previous infection, let's not forget that it was close to 4% in the 65+ category.

Incidentally, vaccination and previous infection *do not* seem to offer protection from PASC (post-acute sequelae of COVID), except in that they have limited, temporary infection protection.

The impact of remote learning on educational outcomes is far from the established fact that your article implies it is. In fact, the results were mixed, and often correlated with things like socio-economic status, available technology, school readiness, and parent involvement. Almost like when you're super poor and working 3 jobs and still on SNAP, underfunded schools switching suddenly to remote learning, meaning your kids are at home and need supervision but *you work three jobs*, is *not great for outcomes*.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC10266495/

Virtual learning for middle school and high school, in general, has lower graduation rates but equivalent learning outcomes for those that do graduate, as measured before the pandemic.

https://www.edsurge.com/news/2025-08-12-virtual-school-hit-the-mainstream-5-years-ago-how-popular-has-it-gotten

In fact, millions of kids learned virtually or at home, either part-time or full-time, long before the pandemic hit, for a variety of reasons, without long-lasting deficits in their learning.

Which gets me to the elephant in the room:

When you infect every kid in the US with a systemic, neurotropic airborne virus 1-2x a year for 4 years, you see increased mood disorders, anxiety disorders, persistent headaches, insomnia and poor sleep, attention deficit symptoms, and low energy/chronic fatigue. All of which leads to steeply declining test scores.

https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/nih-funded-study-finds-long-covid-affects-adolescents-differently-younger-children

Second infections double risk of Long COVID, which is anywhere from 7% to 20% in kids (depending on which symptoms you include; the etiology of Long COVID is different in u18s, and *much* different in u5s, than in adults, which muddies the water).

https://www.pennmedicine.org/news/second-infection-in-kids-doubles-long-covid-risk

BTW, even "mild" or asymptomatic infections cause a 3-point drop in IQ, on average.

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/covid-19-leaves-its-mark-on-the-brain-significant-drops-in-iq-scores-are/

What you're observing, but refusing to see for ideological and political reasons, is what happens when society throws kids to the wolves so they can "get back to normal". The science and data are clear: SARS-CoV-2 is still infecting hundreds of millions of people each year in the US, a significant number of those people, both children and adults, are developing long-term illness because of it; and that long-term illness (as well as the frequent acute illness) is causing widespread negative population health, economic, social, and educational effects.

But you know what? I'll bet it's the cell phones. Or maybe kids just aren't resilient enough to survive 6 months away from their school building. Anything but the disease that causes brain damage with every infection.

