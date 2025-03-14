If there is one thing you should read today, it’s this piece from friend-of-the-newsletter Mark Goldberg at UN Dispatch about the Trump administration’s out-and-out hostility to the very concept of gender equality, at a UN conference on gender equality.

The UN is holding its annual Conference on the Status of Women this week, a big-deal conference in which representatives gather to do pretty much what you’d imagine: Set out various agendas for women’s rights and gender equality.

Except “gender equality” is now on the Trump administration’s list of banned words and concepts, and they’re taking that view global.