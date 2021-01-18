The Week in Women

Hello readers! As part of my 2021 sorting-out of what this newsletter will be, I’m introducing a new Monday edition, The Week in Women. It’ll be a roundup of women’s rights news from around the world, followed by links to a few good features, longform pieces, and the occasional podcast or radio story in the universe of gender equality / international human rights / politics.

The pre-Civil War fight against white supremacy, and the three women who strove for a more just society. [The New Yorker]

Donald Trump’s masculinity is an empty spectacle. [The Atlantic]

Women of color were shut out of Congress. Now they’re transforming it. [538]

Meet the QAnon Meme Queen. [The New York Times]

The 10 best political books of 2020 by Black women. [The Atlantic]

LISTEN: Where is George Gibney? “A famous Olympic coach charged with child sexual abuse never stood trial. Instead, he vanished. Reporter Mark Horgan travels across Ireland, the UK and the US on his trail.” [BBC] And an update from the New York Times.

LISTEN: How macho politics defined Trump’s presidency and fueled the Capitol riots [NPR]

