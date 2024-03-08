Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Today marks International Women’s Day. Women around the world are holding protests and demonstrations - including in Afghanistan in defiance of the Taliban.

Reproductive rights were prominently featured at President Biden’s State of the Union address last night, where he spoke about the chaos caused by overturning Roe v. Wade. Many Democratic congresswomen wore white for reproductive freedom.

France officially enshrined abortion rights into its constitution, becoming the first country in the world to explicitly guarantee abortion as a constitutional right.

Hundreds of women and children were kidnapped by the Boko Haram in two separate incidents in Nigeria this week.

Alabama’s Republican governor signed a bill to protect IVF patients and providers from liability, spurring some clinics to resume treatments. The law does not go so far to nullify the state supreme court’s decision on embryo personhood.

Opill, the first over-the-counter birth control pill, will become available in stores across the U.S. and online in the next few weeks.

Ireland is voting today on two referendums to amend its constitution’s language to remove sexist language and to expand the definition of families.

A new study found that climate change disproportionately impacts the incomes of women-led families in poorer countries.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.