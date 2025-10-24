Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Conservative party leader Sanae Takaichi became Japan’s first female prime minister.

The US told airlines to disregard “X” sex markers on passports and only input male or female.

California and New York announced they would backfill millions of dollars in lost federal funding for Planned Parenthood clinics.

Over a dozen pregnant women alleged medical neglect in ICE custody, describing miscarrying and bleeding out without proper care.





The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity.