A finalized federal regulation requires US employers to give workers time off for abortion and pregnancy care.

Millions of girls in Africa will be unable to get an HPV shot this year due a pharmaceutical company’s production problem.

A new Title IX rule will provide protection and coverage for LGBTQ+ students and survivors of sexual violence, in a move to undo Trump-era policies.

Basketball star Caitlin Clark’s WNBA starting salary drew outrage. Clark’s contract is almost $55 million less than her NBA counterparts.

An expert panel recommended that Germany decriminalize abortion in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Sydney police said that the knife attacker appeared to be targeting women, in an attack that killed six people last week.

Scotland paused all new gender medication prescriptions for minors, including puberty blockers and hormone treatments.

A New York City mayoral aid was sued a second time for sexual harassment and retaliation.

Italy’s parliament passed a measure that would allow anti-abortion protestors to enter abortion consultation clinics.

Sweden enacted a law to make it easier for people to change their legal gender.

