Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

The Trump Administration plans to freeze family planning funds to Planned Parenthood and other groups to investigate their DEI efforts.

The Senate confirmed anti-abortion Martin Makary to lead the FDA.

A New York court clerk blocked a Texas court from filing a legal action against a New York doctor who prescribed abortion pills to a Texas woman.

Olympic track officials will require a DNA sex test for women athletes.

The French actor Gérard Depardieu faced allegations of sexual assault in a court trial.

Lawmakers in Sierra Leone introduced a bill to decriminalize abortion, which will be voted on in parliament in the coming weeks.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

