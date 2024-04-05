Hi readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a rundown of this week’s major women’s rights stories from around the world. Here we go!

Florida’s Supreme Court issued a decision to allow the state to ban abortion, but separately allowed a ballot measure for voters to decide whether the constitution should protection abortion rights.

The US government will begin to offer federal employees generous fertility benefits.

Judith Suminwa Tuluka was appointed the first female prime minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A Texas woman is suing the prosecutors who charged her with murder after self managing an abortion.

New York City will pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by women who were arrested by police and forced to remove their hijabs in their mugshots.

An Alabama hospital will stop providing IVF treatments by the end of the year, citing litigation concerns following the state supreme court ruling.

A Ugandan court upheld an anti-LGBTQ law and cited to the US Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade in its decision.

The number of female mayors tripled in Turkey following nationwide local elections, though they still remain the minority.

…and that’s it for now. Have a great week ahead!

xx Tamar + Jill

Donate Subscriptions

The Week in Women comes to you thanks to research from Tamar Eisen (she/her/hers), an advocate for reproductive justice and gender equity. She lives in New York City where she works for the Center for Reproductive Rights and teaches yoga.