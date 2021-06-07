The Week in Women
Czech feminists are doing the most. Texas women speak out. And most Chinese women aren't going the three-child route anytime soon.
|Jill Filipovic
|Jun 7
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 2014
Hello, readers, and welcome to The Week in Women, a roundup of women’s rights news from around the world, followed by links to a few good features, long-form pieces, podcasts, and radio stories in the universe of gender equality, international human rights, politics, and whatever else is interesting on the internet.
Enjo…